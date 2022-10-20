CTET 2022 Application Forms From October 31, Information Brochure Out at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the application cum registration forms for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on October 31 at ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to apply till November 24 and the fee payment deadline is November 25, till 3:30 PM. The CTET exam is administered twice a year, and the score is valid for life.

The CTET December 2022 information bulletin has been released. As per the information, the exam will be held in December or January. The exact dates, however, have not been announced. Over 20 lakh candidates apply for the exam every year. To pass CTET 2022, general category candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. The passing marks requirements for SC, ST, and OBC categories is 55 per cent.

CTET 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE CTET

Step 2. Now click on the “New Registration” button to register yourself

Step 3. Fill in all the required details

Step 4. Select the exam centre and the preferred language

Step 5. Once you have filled in all the information, you need to make the payment

Step 6. After that click on the submit button

Step 7. Download and make a copy of the application form

CTET 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for one paper while those who wish to take both papers will have to pay Rs 1200.

CTET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam has two papers – the first one or paper I consists of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. Paper II features of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. The total of number of MCQs is 150 for each paper.

CTET is held for teaching positions at the primary and elementary levels. Paper 1 is for the primary level, which inculcates classes 1 to 5, whereas paper 2 is for the elementary level which consists of classes 6 and 7. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Both paper 1 and 2 exams last two and a half hours and are given in 20 different languages.

