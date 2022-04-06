CTET 2022: CBSE Likely to Release July Notification Soon at ctet.nic.in

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 notification for the July session will be issued soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Once the notification is out, the application forms will be released following which interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website — ctet.nic.in.

CTET is conducted twice a year. It consists of two papers. The first paper is for those who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and the second one is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 9. The CTET score is now valid for a lifetime. Earlier, it was valid for just seven years. The exam is conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English.

CTET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for CTET 2022 for primary classes, must have cleared class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks. They must also have passed or are appearing for the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd). Meanwhile, those willing to teach classes 6 to 9 must have cleared graduation along with a two-year diploma in elementary education or one-year BEd or four-year BElEd.

CTET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE CTET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CTET registration link

Step 3: Register using required details

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee, submit

Step 6: Download, save and take a print out of the filled form for further use

CTET 2022: Exam Pattern

The first paper will have 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. Paper II will consist of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. The total of number of MCQs per paper is 150. For the language papers, candidates will be allowed to choose two separate languages at the time of filling the application form.

General category candidates who appear for the exam will have to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify CTET. Meanwhile, SC, ST, and OBC candidates will have to score a minimum of 55 per cent to clear the exam. After passing the exam, candidates will have to apply to separate schools and go through the subsequent application procedures to become a teacher. Mere passing the CTET doesn’t guarantee a job.

In 2021, CTET was held in January and December. In the first session, 1.47 lakh candidates qualified in paper 1 out of 4.14 lakh. while in paper II, out of over 11 lakh candidates, only 2.29 lakh passed it. In the December attempt, 27.73 lakh took the exam out of which as many as 4,45,467 candidates qualified paper I and 2,20,069 cleared paper II. The exam was held from December 16 to January 13.

