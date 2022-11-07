CTET 2022 Date Update: Know Subjects, Topics, and Exam Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on October 31. The CTET December 2022 application form can be filled out by eligible applicants by heading to the ctet.nic.in website. The last date to fill the application forms is November 24.

The exact dates and shifts of the CTET 2022 CBT-model examination will be mentioned on the candidates’ admit cards. The exams are scheduled between December 2022 and January 2023. Applicants in the general and OBC categories must submit an application fee of Rs 1000 for one paper and Rs 1200 for two papers. The application cost for candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD category is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for two papers.

CTET 2022: Exam Pattern

The CTET is 2.5 hours long and the candidates can choose to attempt the papers in either English or Hindi. All 150 questions in the exam will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), having four options. There will be no negative marking, and each correct answer carries one mark. There are two papers in the CTET test 2022: paper 1 for candidates who want to teach students in classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for those who want to teach students in grades 6 to 8. Candidates must appear in both exams (papers I and II) if they want to teach at both levels.

CTET 2022: Subjects and topics

The multiple choice questions or MCQs from five disciplines, including child development and pedagogy, mathematics, environmental studies, language I and language II, are included in the CTET 2022 paper 1. In contrast, paper 2 includes four subjects: social studies/social sciences, mathematics, child development and pedagogy, language I and II.

The topics covered in the NCERT syllabus for classes 1 through 5 will be the basis for the questions in the test for paper 1, however, the level of complexity and connections may reach the secondary stage. The difficulty level of the topics listed in the NCERT syllabus for grades 6 through 8 could reach the senior secondary level for paper 2.

