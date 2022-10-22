CTET 2022 Exam Centre on First cum First Serve Basis, Know New Rules

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the information brochure for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). As per the official website, candidates can fill up to four different exam centre options in order of their preference. CBSE will be allocating the applicants among any one of these centres.

“Candidates are required to give FOUR DIFFERENT OPTIONS in order of their preference. While every effort will be made to allot a Centre in one of the places opted by the candidate, the Board reserves its discretion to allot a Centre other than that of Candidate’s choice anywhere in India,” reads the official notice.

“Under no circumstances, the Centre once allotted shall be changed by the Board. In case the number of candidates in any of the notified City is very less for running the Examination Centre or any other specific reason, the Board at its discretion may not conduct the Examination in that City and the Candidate who opted that city as 1st Choice may be allotted Examination Centres in other city opted as 2nd or 3rd or 4th choice or any other city,” it added.

The candidates will have to report at the examination centre as per their admit card at 7:30 am for shift–I and 12.30 pm for shift–II, that is, 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates who report at the examination centre after 9:30 am in shift-I and after 2:30 pm in shift-II will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The application forms will be out on October 31 at ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to apply till November 24 and the fee payment deadline is November 25, till 3:30 pm. The CTET exam is administered twice a year, and the score is valid for life. The exam will be held in December or January, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced. Over 20 lakh candidates apply for the exam every year.

The paper I consists of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. While paper II comprises of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. The total of number of MCQs is 150 for each paper. Overall there are five sections. To pass CTET 2022, general category candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. The passing marks requirements for SC, ST, and OBC categories is 55 per cent.

