CTET 2022 Notification Likely on May 20, Here's What to Expect

CTET Notification 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022. CTET is held twice a year and this will be CTET July attempt. Even though CBSE is yet to announce the exact date for CTET notification, sources reveal that candidates can expect CTET notification by May 20.

Once release CTET application form will be available at ctet.nic.in. The exact exam dates are not yet announced. CBSE releases CTET schedule including exam date, application form dates, result and answer key date etc after applications are open. In CTET December 2021 notification, the notification was released, however, the results were not announced for weeks after the scheduled dates. This led to protests by job aspirants.

What to expect: Thus, this year too, students can expect the timelines to be tentative.

In CBSE December 2021 paper 1 over 18.92 lakh candidates registered and 16.62 lakh candidates registered for paper 2. On the exam day 14.95 lakh and 12.78 lakh candidates took the exams, respectively. After the results, as many as 4,45,467 candidates qualified paper I and 2,20,069 cleared paper II. Candidates need at least 60 per cent marks to pass the exam.

What to expect: This year too, candidates can expect competition to remain high as almost every year very limited number of candidates get through

CTET score will apply to schools run by the central government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and also those run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It may also apply to unaided private schools that choose to take in CTET qualified candidates.

Now, CET certificates are valid for a lifetime. This means, once a candidate clears CTET, they will be eligible to seek job on the basis of the score anytime they want. Earlier, the CTET certificates were valid for seven years only.

What to expect: With a large number of hiring drives on and education ministry too looking to fill empty positions and increase number of schools to match the gross enrolment targets, students can expect large vacancies being opened up.

In 2021, CBSE conducted the first-ever online CTET, however, on the first day of the exam, students faced technical glitches, many could not even complete the exam. TCS iON, which was responsible for conducting the exam had said “on day 1 one exam, unexpected technical issues impacted operations in certain venues, in the first shift. As a result, candidates in affected venues could not complete the exam. Consequently, we had to cancel the second shift exam.”

What to expect: This year too, despite the disruption, the CTET is likely to be held in online mode only. This is also being done to familiarize teachers with digital teaching learning modles.

