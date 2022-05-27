CTET 2022 Notification Soon: From Exam Pattern to Passing Marks, Key Things to Know Before Applying

CTET Notification 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022 notification soon for the July attempt. The applications forms too are likely to be released along with the notification. Once released, candidates who are interested and eligible will be able to apply for CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET is conducted twice a year and consists of two papers. To become a teacher for classes 1 to 5, one has to appear in paper 1 and to become a teacher from classes 6 to 8, one has to appear in paper 2. The CTET score is now valid for a lifetime. Earlier, it was valid for just seven years. The exam is conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English.

Before the CTET notification is out, here are key things you should know –

Eligibility criteria: First thing to know is, if you are eligible to apply for the exam. To be eligible to apply for CTET 2022, candidates must have cleared class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. They must also have passed or are appearing in the final year of two-year diploma in Elementary Education or four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd). For teaching classes 6 to 9, candidates must have cleared graduation with two-year diploma in elementary education or one-year BEd or four-year BElEd.

Passing marks: How to know your attempt was good? How many marks should you aim for? For unreserved category candidates will have to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify CTET 2022 while those belonging to SC, ST, and OBC candidates will have to score at least 55 per cent. Candidates must note that mere qualifying the exam does not guarantee direct recruitment. They will have to apply to the schools after passing the exam and follow the subsequent procedures as applied by the institutes.

Exam pattern: The exam features two papers — I and II. Since 2021, the CTET exam has gone online. Even though there were glitches in the first online CTET, it is likely to continue that way. The academic pattern will remain the same in the online mode wherein the paper I is for those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5. This exam will consists of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies.

Paper II is for those willing to teach senior classes. The question paper will feature 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. The total of number of MCQs is 150 for each paper. For the language papers, candidates will have to choose two separate languages.

Where is CTET score Applicable?: The score is applicable at schools run by the central government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and also those run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Candidates can also apply at unaided private schools.

In CTET 2021, the exam was held in two sessions — January and December. In the first session, 1.47 lakh candidates qualified in paper 1 out of 4.14 lakh. In paper II, over 11 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which only 2.29 lakh passed it. Meanwhile, in the December attempt, 27.73 lakh took the exam out of which as many as 4,45,467 candidates qualified paper I and 2,20,069 cleared paper II.

