The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 admit card for the rescheduled exams. Candidates who registered for the exam can check and download the CTET admit card 2023 for the rescheduled exams from ctet.nic.in.

“Candidates are informed to download the revised admit card (if applicable) and appear in the examination accordingly,” reads the notice. The revised admit card is now available on the CTET website, the official notice further adds. The CBSE CTET 2023 examination was scheduled for January 11, 18, and 24, this year. However, it has now been rescheduled because of some technical issues in a few exam centres.

CTET 2023 candidates must note that no further chance will be given for appearing in the exam. Applicants can download the CTET 2023 hall ticket by logging in with their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal.

CTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads – ‘View Date & City (Pre-Admit Card) for CTET Dec 22’

Step 3: As the new window opens, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth along with the security pin in the space provided. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The CTET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the CTET admit card.

Step 6: Save and download the CBSE CTET 2023 hall ticket.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the admit card for examination purposes and further reference.

Candidates must not forget to carry the hall tickets to the examination hall. Those without it will not be allowed to enter the exam hall as well as appear for the test under any circumstances. Candidates appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test are advised to download their admit cards on time and cross-check the information to avoid any errors. In case of an error, report it to the authorities for timely correction.

