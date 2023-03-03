CTET 2023: CBSE to Release Central Teacher Eligibility Test Result Likely After Holi

As many as 32.50 lakh candidates appeared in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 held by CBSE between December 28 to February 7. According to reports, the result is likely to be released any day after Holi. Exam centres were set up in 211 cities across the country for CTET 2023.

Those who took the exam will be able to check and download the result on the official website at ctet.nic.in, once out. After the release of the CTET result, successful candidates get government jobs on the basis of a cut-off list, vacancy, and interview. To become a teacher in central schools, a candidate must have a CTET certificate, which is valid for a lifetime.

CBSE CTET 2023 Result: How to check

Step 1- To check CBSE CTET Result 2023, you have to go to the official website cbse.ctet.nic.in.

Step 2- One has to click on the CTET Result 2023 link visible on the homepage.

Step 3- As the next step, the candidate will have to fill in their login credentials.

Step 4- Fill in all the information sought there and click on submit.

Step 5- Now the CTET result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for further use.

CBSE CTET 2023: Passing Marks

The CTET December 2023 question paper consisted of 150 marks. Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct response, while there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

Candidates have to secure the minimum marks prescribed by CBSE to be successful in the exam. The passing marks have also been decided separately according to different categories. General category candidates have to score 90 out of 150 marks to pass the exam. SC and ST candidates have to score 82.5 marks out of 150 to pass the exam. For OBC category students, it is mandatory for the candidates to secure 82.5 marks out of 150 to qualify for the CTET 2023.

