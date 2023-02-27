The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 session result and final answer key soon. Candidates can download their CTET result, scorecard at ctet.nic.in.

General category candidates are required to secure 60 per cent marks while reserved category students require 55 per cent marks. Once the CTET results 2023 are declared, CBSE will not be accepting any requests for re-evaluation. Candidates were allowed to raise objection against the CTET tentative answer key 2023 till February 17, 2023.

CTET December 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CTET result 2023 download link available.

Step 3: Then enter the registration number, date of birth to download the CTET result.

Step 4: The result of CTET will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of it.

The CTET December 2023 question paper consisted of 150 marks. Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct response, while there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. As per the official CTET information brochure, CTET 2023 results will be declared at the end of February 2023.

CTET is conducted by the central board of secondary education twice a year. Successful candidates can use the certificate to apply for teaching positions. To note, the candidates who wish to apply for the primary teacher post, besides the teacher training course, must have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate. To get appointed as an elementary stage teacher, candidates must have completed their graduation, in any stream. For others having graduated in any stream is mandatory along with appearing or having passed the B.Ed course.

