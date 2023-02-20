The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam soon. According to the CTET December 2022 Information Bulletin, CBSE CTET Result 2022 is likely to be released by this week. Once declared, candidates can download the 16th edition of the CTET result on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET December 2022 exam was conducted between December 28, 2022, and February 7, 2023. The CTET answer key was issued on February 14 and objections were invited from the candidates till February 17, 2023.

CBSE will be considering the valid representations and make necessary changes to the CTET answer key. The final answer key will be prepared accordingly. CTET 2023 Result will be based on the options mentioned on the final answer key.

CTET 2023 Result: Marking Scheme

The CTET 2023 question paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 150 marks. The candidate will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer, while there will be no negative marking for the wrong answer. Paper 1 was held for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 was conducted for aspirants who intend to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. There will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of CTET results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

CTET 2023 Result: How to Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CTET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

CTET 2023 passing marks vary as per the category. General category candidates are required to attain 60 per cent marks in the exam while Reserved category candidates are required to score 55 per cent marks to qualify for CTET.

