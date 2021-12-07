CHANGE LANGUAGE
CTET Admit Card 2021 Soon, Security to Beef up After UPTET Paper Leak

CTET 2021 admit card at ctet.nic.in (Representative image)

CTET 2021: The exam will be held from December 16 to January 13 in two shifts and its admit card is expected to be issued soon at cte,nic.in.

Education and Careers Desk

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 is scheduled to be conducted between December 16 to January 13. The Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) which is the exam conducting body has made stricter rules this time for holding the exams after the question paper was leaked in the UPTET 2021. Several investigating agencies have been alerted to ensure security during the exam.

This year, CBSE claims to have adopted “advance data analytics to detect cases/centres while there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations." While it was adopted in board exams 2022. It is likely to expand for the CTET January exam as well.

The board claims that a pilot analysis for this technology was done during CTET January 2021 exam in collaboration with Central Square Foundation (CSF) and Play power Labs. CBSE has developed algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level. Based on the analysis results and the algorithms developed, CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations.

The UPTET 2021 that was scheduled to be held on November 28 was cancelled immediately after reports surfaced of a paper leak on social media. The question paper was found floating on WhatsApp. As many as 34 suspects were arrested in the case who had sold the question paper for amounts ranging from Rs 4  to 1 lakh. On this note, the CBSE will be holding the CTET 2021 with much stricter guidelines in place to avoid any such cases.

Meanwhile, CBSE is expected to release the CTET 2021 admit cards soon at the official website at ctet.nic.in. More than 20 lakh candidates have applied for CTET 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The result will be released on February 15.

The CTET 2021 will comprise of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for any wrong attempt. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual — Hindi and English. Apart from these two main languages, CBSE will conduct CTET 2021 in 20 other languages.

The examination will have two papers — I and II. Each of the papers will have 150 MCQs and the papers will be of 150 marks each. Paper I will have questions based on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, while the paper II will have questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies/Social Science.

first published:December 07, 2021, 14:02 IST