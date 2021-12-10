CTET Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Download at ctet.nic.in, Check Exam Centre, Important Instructions

Live now
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the admit card for CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test today, December 10. The official website is reflecting changes and the admit card is expected to be available for download anytime soon at ctet.nic.in. The admit card will have the exam centre, covid-19
Those who clear CTET will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher, however, clearing CTET does not guarantee a job. They will, however, have to follow the recruitment process of the school they are applying for to pass CTET, one needs 60 per cent marks.
CTET 2021 will comprise of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for any wrong attempt. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual — Hindi and English. Apart from these two main languages, CBSE will conduct CTET 2021 in 20 other languages.
The exam was conducted in 135 cities across the country. Paper 1, which is for the CTET 2021 aspirants who want to teach classes 1 to 5, has been qualified by 4,14,798 candidates out of the 12,47,217 aspirants who appeared for the test. As many as 2,29,501 candidates have qualified paper 2 out of the 11,04,454 aspirants who appeared for the exam. Those who have qualified the paper 2 are now eligible to teach classes 6 to 8.
On June 9 the Union Education Ministry extended the validity of the TET qualifying certificates from seven years to a lifetime with a retrospective effect from 2011. The state governments were asked to comply with the new rule and issue fresh certificates and revalidate those certificates for the period of seven years that has already lapsed.
CTET 2021 will be conducted online. This is the first time that CTET will be held online. Mock tests are being organized by CBSE to make the candidates familiar with the new exam pattern. There will be two papers in CTET. According to this, Paper I, is conducted for the candidates who want to become a teacher of class 1st to 5th. On the other hand, Paper II is conducted for those candidates who want to teach classes from class 6th to 8th.
Over 20 lakh candidates have registered to participate in CTET 2021. CTET is held twice a year. In CTET January 2021, as many as 16,11,423 candiates registered for paper 1 while 14,47,551 candidtaes had regsitered for paper 2. Those who clear paper 1 ae eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.
After the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was leaked ahead of the exam, the CTET which is the centralised teacher eligibility test will be held amid tight security. CBSE will adopt “advance data analytics” to detect malpractices if any. It was adopted in board exams 2022 and will expand for the CTET January exam as well.
Step 1: Login to the website by entering the CTET application number and date of birth
Step 2: The admit card of CTET will be available for download under the candidate’s login window which will be activated shortly
Step 3: Click on the ‘Download’ pdf option and save the e-copy of the CTET admit card 2021 and then take one or two printouts of the admit card for future reference
The Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) — the exam conducting body will release the CTET admit card 2021 at ctet.nic.in. As per rules, it is important for candidates to bring admit cards with them to the exam hall. Students need to ensure that the information provided in the admit card is correct.
CTET admit card is expected to be released anytime today. The official website has already started showing changes. Candidates can visit ctet.nic.in to download their admit cards. The exam will begin from December 16.
More than 20 lakh candidates have applied for CTET 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The result will be released on February 15.
