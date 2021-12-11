CTET Admit Card Released at ctet.nic.in, Steps to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CTET admit card 2021 at ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held from December 16 to January 13. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The result will be released on February 15.

In a major change, CTET 2021 will be conducted online. This is the first time that CTET will be held online. For those who clear the exam, the certificate will be valid for a lifetime. Earlier it was only valid for seven years. Based on CTET candidates are eligible to seek admissions, if they qualify all other requirements of the school they are seeking a job in.

CTET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, click on admit card link

Step 2: Log-in using credentials

Step 3: Admit card will appear, download. It is mandatory to carry a copy of the e-admit card to the exam hall for verification and identification purposes.

CTET 2021: Exam Pattern

The examination will have two papers — I and II. Each of the papers will have 150 MCQs and the papers will be of 150 marks each. Paper I will have questions based on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, while paper II will have questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies/Social Science.

After the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was leaked ahead of the exam, the CTET which is the centralised teacher eligibility test will be held amid tight security. CBSE will adopt “advance data analytics” to detect malpractices if any. It was adopted in board exams 2022 and will expand for the CTET January exam as well.

In CTET January 2021, as many as 16,11,423 candidates registered for paper 1 while 14,47,551 candidates had registered for paper 2. Those who clear Paper 1 are eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.

