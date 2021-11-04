CTET Admit Cards Expected by December First Week

The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 have been closed and the CTET admit cards 2021 are likely to be released in the first week of December. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to confirm the exact date of the release of the hall tickets, it is expected that the same will be issued by first week of December.

In an earlier notification, the board had said that the exact date and time of the CTET 2021 will also be intimated to the candidates through the admit card. As of now, the exam will be tentatively conducted from December 16 to January 13. The CTET result is expected to be declared by February 15.

CTET 2021 will be held in the online mode across 20 languages including Hindi and English. Candidates were asked to choose two languages out of 20 during the registration process, which has already been completed by the CBSE. A total of 356 test centres have been notified by the exam conducting authorities.

The exam will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 am to 5 pm. There will also be two papers in the exam. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear for the first paper and those who want to teach classes 6 to 8 will have to sit for the second paper.

This is the first time the exam will be held online. It will be feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Paper, I will consist of 150 MCQs in total with 30 each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. While those attempting paper II will get questions from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, apart from 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences thus taking the total number of MCQs to 150.

In the case of paper I, the mathematics and environmental studies questions will be based on the concepts, problem-solving abilities, pedagogical understanding, and applications of the subjects while paper II mathematics and science, and social studies/science, will feature questions from concepts, problem-solving abilities, and pedagogical understanding and applications of the subjects.

