CTET Exam 2021: Know All The Books You Need to Prepare for It

The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam 2021 has started. If you also applied for it, you would definitely want to crack the CTET Exam 2021 in the first attempt. The application process started on September 20, and the last date to submit your application is October 19, 2021. The application fees for the general and OBC category is Rs 1000 and for SC/ST it is Rs 500.

After clearing the CTET exam, the candidate becomes eligible for a teaching job in a government school. To crack the CTET in the first attempt and to make the necessary strategy, it is equally important to prepare with the right book. We have brought you a list of books that will help you crack the exam successfully.

Best books to prepare for CTET 2021 exam:

Child Development & Pedagogy: Disha Publication

Child Development and Pedagogy (Arihant CTET Books): Arihant Publications

English Language: Pearson

Hindi Language: Arihant Publications

Environmental Studies: Wiley Publications

Teacher Eligibility Test Environmental Studies: Upkar Publications

A Complete Resource for CTET: Mathematics and Pedagogy: Pearson Education

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination: RS Aggarwal

CTET & TET Paper-2 (CTET & TETs Paper-II for Class VI-VIII Maths & Science): Arihant Publications

Wiley’s CTET Exam Goalpost, Paper II Social Studies / Social Science Class VI-VIII

Mock Test Papers (2020: Solved Papers & Mock Tests with Complete Solutions Wiley)

