CTET Exam to Be Held on July 5 Now Cancelled due to Lockdown, Announces HRD Minister

The new date for the examination will be released when the situation is more conducive, said a statement from the CBSE.

June 25, 2020
CTET Exam to Be Held on July 5 Now Cancelled due to Lockdown, Announces HRD Minister
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at IIT Bombay on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/@DrRPNishank)

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled for July 5 has been cancelled keeping in mind the current coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The new date for the examination will be released when the situation is more conducive, said a statement from the CBSE.



