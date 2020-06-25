CHANGE LANGUAGE
CTET Exam to Be Held on July 5 Now Cancelled due to Lockdown, Announces HRD Minister
The new date for the examination will be released when the situation is more conducive, said a statement from the CBSE.
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at IIT Bombay on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/@DrRPNishank)
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled for July 5 has been cancelled keeping in mind the current coronavirus-induced lockdown.
वर्तमान परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए 5 जुलाई 2020 को #CBSE द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली #CTET परीक्षा को फिलहाल स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। स्थितियाँ अनुकूल होने पर परीक्षा की अगली तिथि की घोषणा की जाएगी ।@cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/he2X4xBIm2— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 25, 2020
The new date for the examination will be released when the situation is more conducive, said a statement from the CBSE.
