CTET July Notification 2022: Major Changes Introduced in Teacher Eligibility Exams This Year

CTET July notification 2022 is expected to release in the coming week this year. Every year over 20 lakh students are expected to apply for the teacher eligibility exam. Out of over 27.73 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, as many as 6.65 lakh candidates cleared the CTET 2021. As many as 4,45,467 candidates cleared paper I and 2,20,069 cleared paper II.

Like last year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 too will be held in online mode but that is not the only change teaching job aspirants can expect from the CTET 2022. Before the notification is out, here is a list of changes that will be introduced in this year’s exams –

Certificate Validity: After clearing the CTET once, candidates can seek a job as a teacher at any point in their life. The CTET will now be eligible for the entire lifetime. CTET certification, however, is provided only to those who crack the exam, and about 50% of aspirants, on average, make it through. Earlier, the validity was seven years and after completing seven years of obtaining a certificate, candidates had to retake the exam.

Mode of Exam: This year too the CTET 2022 will be held online. In the first-ever online CTET, a large number of candidates had to face tech glitches and exams had to be canceled during one of the many shifts, however, CBSE is likely to go ahead with the online mode as it said that the “online mode is likely to motivate futuristic teachers to become computer literates and also prevent the wastage of paper on account of printing of question papers and OMR sheets.”

Syllabus: To match with the online exams, CBSE had last year changed the syllabus too which is likely to be followed this year too. While announcing the change in syllabus, CBSE had said, “this has been done with a view to inculcate better test material in terms of content and pedagogy. a revised syllabus thus will help to assess candidates’ understanding of teaching the subject, understand candidate’s pedagogic content knowledge, the knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum, questions assessing planning of teaching-learning experiences, and assessment methodologies specific to the concept.” The syllabus will be issued along with the notification.

CTET is held for aspirants willing to teach in classes 1 to 8. Those who clear paper 1 can teach in classes 1 to 6 while those who clear paper 2 can teach in classes 6 to 8.

Paper I consists of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. Paper II features 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences.

The total of number of MCQs is 150 for each paper. For the language papers, candidates will have to choose two separate languages. The test will be conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English. Conducting exams in regional languages is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) which advocates for teaching in the mother tongue. The NEP also suggests that those who pass TET will have to give a demonstration or appear in an interview, and show their knowledge of the local language.

To pass CTET, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. The passing marks requirements drop to 55 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC categories, as per rules.

