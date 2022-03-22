CTET Notification 2022 Soon: From Exam Pattern to Eligibility, Here's All You Need to Know

CTET Notification 2022: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) notification 2022 is likely to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon. Once the board issues the notification, the registration process will open at the official website — ctet.nic.in. The exam might be held in July, however, a final confirmation is yet to be announced by the board.

The exam is held twice every year and consist of two papers — one for those who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and for those who want to teach classes 6 to 9. The CTET score is valid for a lifetime. Earlier, it was valid for seven years. The exam is conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English.

The CTET score is applicable to schools run by the central government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and also those run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Candidates can also apply at unaided private schools that choose to take in CTET qualified candidates.

CTET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to teach classes primary classes must have cleared 12th with at least 50 per cent marks. They must also have passed or are appearing in the final year of two-year diploma in Elementary Education or four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd). For teaching senior classes, candidates must have cleared graduation with two-year diploma in elementary education or one-year BEd or four-year BElEd.

CTET 2022: Documents Needed to apply

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Certificate of highest qualification

— Aadhaar or voter card

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

CTET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: Click on the CTET registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register using required details. Save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

Step 6: Download and save the filled form for further use

CTET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam features two papers — I and II. Paper I consists of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. Paper II features 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. The total of number of MCQs is 150 for each paper. For the language papers, candidates will have to choose two separate languages.

CTET 2022: Passing Marks

Those belonging to the general category will have to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify CTET while for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, they will have to score at least 55 per cent. Candidates must noted that the qualifying the exam does not guarantee direct recruitment. They will have to apply to the schools and follow the subsequent procedures as applied by the institute.

CTET 2022: What happened last year

In CTET 2021, the exam was held in January and December. In the first session, 1.47 lakh candidates qualified in paper 1 out of 4.14 lakh. In paper II, out of over 11 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, only 2.29 lakh passed it. In the December attempt, 27.73 lakh took the exam out of which as many as 4,45,467 candidates qualified paper I and 2,20,069 cleared paper II.

