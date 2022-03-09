CTET Result 2021 Declared, 6.65 Lakh Candidates Pass

After the wait of months, Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 result is declared at ctet.nic.in. Out of over 27.73 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, as many as 6.65 lakh candidates cleared the exam. The CTET 2021 marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly, the CBSE board, which is the exam conducting body, has announced.

Candidates will need their mobile number and login credentails to check the marks. “The result of 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test held during 16th December, 2021 to 21st January 2022 conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education has been declared and available at CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE websitei.e. https://cbse.nic.in," reads the official notice.

CTET Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website – www.ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link CTET December 2021 Result.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result, after downloading it, for future references

The minimum cut-off in CTET 2021 exam is 60 per cent. Candidates who secure marks equal to or more than the cut-off will be considered eligible. The exam was held between December 16 to January 21.

The CTET score will apply to schools run by the central government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and also those run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It may also apply to unaided private schools that choose to take in CTET qualified candidates.

CTET is held twice a year. The result is of the second session of 2021. In the first session or the CTET January attempt, out of over 1.47 lakh candidates only 4.14 lakh qualified in paper 1. In paper 2, out of over 11 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, as many as 2.29 lakh passed it.

