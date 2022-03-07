CTET Result 2021 Likely After Holi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result for the teacher eligibility cum entrance exam - CTET 2021 after Holi. CBSE, which is the exam organizing institute for CTET, had earlier announced that it will declare the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on February 15. The result has not been announced to date.

Candidates have been left awaiting the result for a long now. A large section of students had taken to Twitter and have been demanding their result or at least a notification regarding the exam and its official result dates. While the board is yet to make the announcement, sources reveal that the results can be expected around Holi. Since the festival is to be held on March 18 or 19, the result is likely to be announced thereafter.

Many candidates had also alleged that they are losing out on job opportunities because of the delayed result. Since hiring at many places is on, candidates alleged that since they do not have their results yet, they are unable to apply.

CTET December was an online exam held from December 16 to January 21. This was the first-ever online exam for CTET. On the first day of the exam, students faced technical glitches, many could not even complete the exam. While this could be the reason behind the delay, CBSE has not issued any clarification in this regard yet. The students affected by technical glitches were asked to take the exam again at a later date.

CBSE will also provide the CTET 2021 mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates at ctet.nic.in as well as in digital format in their DigiLocker account, most likely after Holi.

CTET is held twice a year. This will be the result of the second session. The first session or CTET January attempt was held last year in which out of over 1.47 lakh candidates only 4.14 lakh qualified in paper 1. In paper 2, out of over 11 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, as many as 2.29 lakh passed it.

