CTET Result Likely Today at ctet.nic.in, Expected Cut-off

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the result for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 today, February 17. Once released, the result will be available at ctet.nic.in. Over 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

The exam was conducted from December 16 to January 13 in two shifts. This was the first-ever CTET that was conducted in the online or computer-based test (CBT) mode. Earlier, CBSE had also released the CTET final answer key on the official website. Now candidates will be able to check their final result. Here is a step-by-step process to do it.

CTET 2021: How to Check Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Aspirants belonging to the general category will have to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify for the exam whereas the qualifying marks for SC, ST, and OBC candidates is 55 per cent. This means candidates have to score 90 out of 150 marks to qualify for the exam.

CTET Expected Cut-off

Candidates can get an idea of the expected cut-off by looking at the previous years’ cut-offs. In 2019, general category candidates had to score 90 marks and for SC, ST, and OBC category, it was 85 marks. In 2018, the cut-off for the CTET was 90 marks for general category candidates, 85 marks for OBC candidates, 80 for SC and ST candidates.

Looking at the previous year’s cut-offs, the general category cut-off is expected to be 90 or above this year and it can range between 80 marks to 85 marks for the reserved category candidates.

Those who qualify will be eligible to seek teachers’ jobs in their category. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8. CTET 2021 was held for over 1.47 lakh candidates only 4.14 lakh qualified in paper 1. In paper 2, out of over 11 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, as many as 2.29 lakh passed it. After releasing the scorecards, the board will release the category-wise cut-off list. The certificate will be eligible for a lifetime.

