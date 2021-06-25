CTET Validity Changed to Lifetime but CBSE Will Not Re-issue Certificates, Here's Why

The Education Ministry had earlier announced that the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate validity will be extended from seven years to a lifetime, which is also applicable to CTET conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The board, however, has decided not to change reissue certificates with changed validity.

In an official statement, CBSE said that the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has granted validity to TET certificates for a lifetime and the candidates having CTET certificates should consider “The validity period of CTET certificate for an appointment for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue of marks statement or the validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for all categories will be seven years from the date of issue" to be substituted by “The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life," the CBSE letter read.

The CTET is conducted for candidates willing to teach at elementary schools, that is, from classes 1 to 8 at the Central level. The exam is held annually but the exam has been deferred this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The CTET exam for 2020 was conducted in January 2021 and the results were announced in February 2021. It was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2020. Over 6 lakhs candidates passed the exam.

While various states accept CET marks for their teachers’ recruitments drives, many of them also conduct their own TET at the state level. Every TET has a similar pattern. Each exam is divided into two papers, one for teachers willing to teach in classes 1 to 6 and another for classes 7 and 8.

