CTET's First Online Exam Marred by Tech Glitch, Dec 16 Shift 2, Dec 17 Exams Postponed

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which began today was marred by technical glitches due to which many students could not finish their exam. TCS-ioN the exam conducting and assessment wing of TCS which was responsible to carry out the exam has admitted that “on day 1 one exam, unexpected technical issues impacted operations in certain venues, in the first shift. As a result, candidates in affected venues could not complete the exam. Consequently, we had to cancel the second shift exam." This was the first time that CTET took place in online mode.

Candidates who were to take the exam today said that they were asked to leave the exam centre within hours without being given full time to complete the exam while those who were to appear for the exam tomorrow claim that they already have travelled hundreds of kilometres only to know about postponement at the last minute. Some candidates had to wait outside exam centre for hours only to know that exam has been cancelled.

CBSE had given the task of conducting the online exams to TCSiON. CBSE had earlier said that the exams went online “in a bid to enhance the quality of a candidate entering the teaching profession." It added that online mode will motivate teachers to have new-age teaching techniques, promote computer literacy, prevent waste of printing paper etc.

While the CTET shift 2 of December 16 and both shifts of December 17 stand postponed, all shifts starting December 20 remain as is. The revised dates of the postponed shifts are not yet released.

Earlier, after the UPTET exam leak, there were concerns about the security of CTET too, however, any leak or breach has not been reported yet. The exact details about the glitch are not yet known.

“We are working to fully understand and quickly address these issues. TCS iON is committed to delivering superior candidate experiences across the country and ensuring that exams are conducted in a secured and inclusive manner," said TCS iON.

Many candidates took to social media to voice their concerns.

#ctet exam candidate still not released from paper 1, reason -due to server erorr during exam and restart the exam as per institutions staffs (anuradha digital services)Candidates who's inside the exam centre from 8 '0 clock and still waiting for all good in exam.#CTET pic.twitter.com/BVTzB0S1ng— Shyam Sunder (@shyam241117) December 16, 2021

#CTET EXAMThe paper was supposed to start at 2:30 PM, now it is 3:50 PM butWebsite is not working till now for all the candidates finally center announced that paper has been cancelledCentre No.23444Star Online Solutions @myogiadityanath @PMOIndia @PMOIndia @ranvijaylive— Salman Khan🏹 (@BeingSalmanK007) December 16, 2021

@cbseindia29 #ctet#very_urgentPlease confirm is this a true news.? Is CTET exam scheduled for tomorrow cancelled?I've to travel about 200km in early morning.Please confirm asap pic.twitter.com/ulWYRcFzyS— Deepak (@Shukla4Dpk) December 16, 2021

The exam conducting body TCS ioN said, “We regret the inconvenience caused to candidates."

CTET is a central level teacher eligibility test. Candidates are eligible to apply for teaching jobs after clearing CTET. From this year onwards, eligibility for a CTET certificate was extended to a lifetime. This means on clearing CTET once, candidates can apply for jobs anytime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.