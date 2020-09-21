CUCET 2020 Answer Key: Central University of Rajasthan Releases Response Sheet, Check at cucetexam.in

The candidates who have appeared for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 can now access the answer key to check their responses. The Central University of Rajasthan has released the provisional CUCET 2020 answer key to let candidates verify their responses.

The CUCET 2020 provisional answer key can be accessed on the exam authority’s official website. The Central University of Rajasthan scheduled CUCET 2020 examination between September 18 and 20, 2020. All the candidates who have appeared for the CUCET 2020 Exam can now check the answer keys online and verify their responses at cucetexam.in.

In case of any discrepancy, the university has invited candidates to raise objections to the board by providing the appropriate representations. The objections for any issue can be raised on or before September 24. After the responses are verified, the university will release the final answer key for CUCET 2020, followed by the official result for the exam.

The CUCET 2020 final answer key is expected to be released on September 30. All the students who qualify the test will be eligible to seek admission to 14 central and four state universities.

How to check CUCET answer key 2020:

Step 1: Google search and visit the official website at cucetexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link that reads, “Click to download answer key”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page on the display screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials including roll number and DOB, and login

Step 5: Your CUCET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: To verify the responses, download the answer key and take its print out

The candidates can also download the CUCET 2020 temporary answer key using the direct link.

For the unversed, the CUCET examination is held every year for the students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holder. The CUCET exam allows admission to various UG, integrated program, BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme in 10 universities.