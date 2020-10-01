CUCET 2020 Final Answer Key Released at cucetexam.in, Check Details Here

The Central University of Rajasthan has announced the Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2020 final answer keys for various undergraduate programs on its official website cucetexam.in. The varsity will release the CUCET 2020 final answer key for Postgraduate programs on October 2, 2020. Candidates who have taken the CUCET 2020 can check the final answer keys by using their CUCET 2020 roll number and date of birth.

CUCET 2020 final answer key has been prepared after considering all the objections and challenges made in CUCET 2020 provisional answer key. The exam official had released the provisional answer key on September 21, for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates who had any objections to any of the answers of CUCET provisional answer key were provided with an opportunity to challenge it from September 21 to 24. CUCET 2020 was conducted on September 18, 19 and 20.

CUCET UG final answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cucetexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Click to view final answer key”

Step 3: Enter your CUCET 2020 roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The CUCET answer key 2020 for UG courses will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the CUCET final answer key and calculate your probable score

Candidates can also check the CUCET 2020 final answer key directly here:

https://cucetexam.in/CUCET2020/RecPages/Answer07FinalKeyLogin16.aspx

Exam officials will soon release the CUCET 2020 result on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates can match their answers with the final answer key and estimate their probable scores. For each correct answers, the candidate will be given one mark, while for wrong attempt, 0.25 mark will be deducted.

After the CUCET 2020 result is announced, the participating universities will release the counselling schedule and merit list based on the marks in CUCET 2020 result. CUCET 2020 counselling will be conducted online and the details will be made available on the official website. Candidates are requested to visit the CUCET official website for further details.