CUCET 2020 Revised Exam Schedule Released, Check More Details at cucetexam.in
Originally the exam was scheduled to be held on May 30 and May 31. However, due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, it was not possible to conduct the same.
Representative image.
The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has released a notification in which they have declared the new exam schedule. The exam will now be held from September 18 to September 20. The notification can be accessed at cucetexam.in.
The release date of the admit card has not been announced as yet.
The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET-2020) is conducted for admission to different programmes of 14 Central universities (Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, South Bihar, Tamil Nadu) and 4 State Universities (Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (Rajouri), Bengaluru Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University, Khallikote University (Berhampur), Sardar Patel University of Police, Security & Criminal Justice (Jodhpur).
The examination will consist of 100 questions. There will be a part A which will be based on language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, and analytical skills and part B which will have questions that are specific to the domain. Both A and B sections will carry 50 questions each. There is negative marking in the exam which means for each correct answer the student gets plus one mark and for each wrong answer, there will be - 0.25 marking.
