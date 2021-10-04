CUCET 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections, Check Result Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 answer key on its official website cucet.nta.nic.in. Those who have taken the exam can check the CUCET provisional answer key 2021 by visiting the official website. Candidates can raise objections against the same if any along with supporting documents.

Candidates will require their registered login credentials to access the provisional answer key. The official statement reads, “The Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper and Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website cucet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge.”

CUCET 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUCET

Step 2: The link for CUCET 2021 answer key is available on the website. Applicants should click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key Challenge for CU-CET 2021.’

Step 3: A login window will be opened on the fresh webpage. Candidates will be required to enter the application number, password, or date of birth to sign in.

Step 4: The CUCET 2021 answer key will be opened on the screen.

Step 5: Examinees can download and check the CUCET 2021 answer key and calculate their probable score.

CUCET 2021 answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: In case of any discrepancy in the answer key, the candidates should click on the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ on the homepage of CUCET

Step 7: Choose the question IDs that are mentioned in sequential order

Step 8: Next, save your claim and upload the supporting documents

Step 9: Pay the processing fee and download a confirmation page.

The candidates must note that if they are not satisfied with any of the answer keys, it can be challenged by paying a fee of Rs 200 for every raised objection. The objections will be accepted till October 5 up to 7 pm. Objections raised by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts and the revision will be made accordingly if found correct.

Once the objections will be reviewed by the subject experts, the agency will release the CUCET 2021 final answer key on the basis of which result will be declared. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for further updates.

The computer-based test for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate courses (PG) was conducted on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 at multiple centres across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.