CUCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended: Here's How to Apply for University Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 up to September 5. Earlier, the CUCET 2021 application deadline was September 2. Now the candidates seeking admissions to centrally-funded universities can applytill 11:50 pm on September 5 while the fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm on September 6.

Those who couldn’t apply for CUCET 2021 earlier, can do the same within the closure date and time. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Those who have already applied for CUCET 2021 can edit their preferred exam city once the correction window will be opened.

The NTA has also added two more exam centres, at Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar, and Kasaragod, Kerala on request of candidates. The examination venue will be allotted to the candidates as opted by them in the application form. The capacity of the examination venue will also be taken into consideration for exam venue allotment. NTA in its official statement, said, “if very few students have opted for a test centre, a different city will be allotted based on the correspondence address given by the candidate in their Application Form, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final.”

CUCET 2021 is conducted by NTA to offer admission to various undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at 12 participating Central Universities. The exam will comprise objective multiple-choice questions of 120 minutes duration. Candidates willing to get admission to central universities will be required to score the minimum cut-off marks to be eligible for the CUCET 2021 counselling. Candidates are advised to keep voting the NTA’s official websites www.nta.ac.in, cucet.nta.nic.in for further updates. The CUCET 2021 application correction window will be activated soon on the portal.

