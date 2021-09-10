CUCET 2021: NTA Interchanges UI and PG Test Dates, Check Revised Schedule

The Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for the Undergraduate/Integrated (UI) and Post Graduate (PG) programs for the academic session 2021-22 will be held in September through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The dates for the examination, which will be conducted throughout the country, are September 15, 16, 23, and 24, with a slight interchange in the schedule.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has interchanged the schedules for the test conducted for the UI/UG and PG programs. As per the latest schedule, Day 1, i.e., September 15, which was initially for the Undergraduate and Integrated courses, is now replaced by the test for Postgraduate programs. The exam for UI will now be conducted on Day 3, i.e., September 23.

According to the new schedule, the common entrance test for PG programs is now preponed to September 15 and is divided into two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning session, that is, 10AM-12PM, will conduct exam for PGQP 02, 05, 11, 28, 29, 38, 45, 46, 47, 48 and49. The afternoon session, i.e., 3PM-5PM, will conduct exam for PGQP 03, 14, 17, 20, 24, 27, 32, 33 and 35.

The common entrance test for the Undergraduate/Integrated Course is now postponed to September 23 and will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will conduct the examination for UIQP01, and the afternoon session will conduct the test for UIQP02. Day 2 and Day 4 of the CU-CET remain unchanged.

Candidates can visit the official website of the Central Universities- Common Entrance Test, cucet.nta.nic.in, to check the syllabus for the examinations for UI and PG programs. Furthermore, it is advised that the candidates should visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to be versed with the latest updates and notifications regarding the CU Common Entrance Test.

