CUCET 2022 Admit Card Today: How to Download

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 admit card will be issued today, July 12 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It will be available from 6 pm onwards. Students will be able to download the hall ticket from the NTA CUET official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 4, 8, and 10 across 554 cities in India and 13 cities abroad.

The CUET 2022 for admission to undergraduate courses across colleges in India will be a 3:15 hours exam to be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12:15 while the other from 3 PM to 6:45 PM. This is the first time the common entrance exam will be conducted. Around 1 million students have applied for the exam. CUET will have nearly 60,000 combinations of subjects.

CUET 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to CUET official website

Step 2: Click on CUET 2022 admit card link on the top bar

Step 3: Click on the link, enter your unique id

Step 4: Download, take a print out

CUET 2022: Top things to check in admit card

After the admit card is made available, students need to ensure that their admit card is error-free. They must ensure that all the information provided is correct and cross check these things on the hall ticket-

— Name of the student

— Subjects chosen

— Roll number

— Exam venue

— Reporting Time

— Covid-19 Instructions

— Dress Code Instructions

In case of any error, report to the NTA immediately and get it corrected before the exam begins as it is mandatory for students to take their admit card with them to the exam centre. Without a valid admit card, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or write the exam. In case, NTA finds any time in the future that a candidate has used or uploaded the photograph, signature, and certificate(s) of someone else in their application form or admit card, or has tampered with hall ticket or result, it would be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) practices. NTA will take action against them.

