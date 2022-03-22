CUCET 2022 Applications in April, Single Exam for Entry to All Top Universities

Now, admission to all the top-notch universities including the Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and many others will be done through a common entrance test - Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2022. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 13 different languages. The application process will begin from the first week of April.

CUCET is a computerized exam. Currently, only undergraduate admissions will be allowed via CUCET. Class 12 marks will not be required in CUCET. Thus, the trend where board exams score which often resulted in high cut-off could be put to rest. The universities, however, can use class 12 marks as eligibility criteria. In national level exams such as JEE Main and NEET too board exams are a qualifying norm.

UGC chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar while addressing the media said that CUET will be used by all 45 central universities for undergraduate admission, however, for PG admissions, universities can choose to use CUET scores but it’s not mandatory yet.

Advertisement

CUCET will be a three-and-a-half exam. It will be held in online or CBT mode. Students will have to select the right answer from MCQ-based questions. the syllabus will be based on the CBSE class 12 curriculum. There will be 27 domain-specific subjects from which students can choose up to six. These include agriculture, anthropology, accounting, book-keeping, performing arts, and Sanskrit, among others.

Many student bodies and academicians have shown opposition to CUCET. Last year, DU faculty said that CUCET will give rise to coaching culture in non-STEM courses as well and the same was not implemented in 2021. Earlier, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said in a statement, “The authorities have not accommodated the opinions of students and teachers before imposing this decision on universities. The universities will lose their autonomy under this new entrance system. Also, it is anti-poor students as they won’t be able to afford expensive coaching classes."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.