CUCET 2022 Registration to Start Tomorrow: Check list of Colleges Enrolling through CUET

The registration for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2022) is all set to begin tomorrow, April 6. Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate courses offered by various central universities have to compulsorily appear in CUCET 2022.

The registration for CUCET 2022 was earlier slated to begin on April 2 but was deferred due to some reasons. The University Grants Commission (UGC) introduce the common entrance exam to replace all existing methods of UG admissions in central universities from the academic session 2022-23. Candidates can send in their application for CUCET 2022 online at cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 6.

The entrance test is likely to be conducted in the first week of July by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Participating Institutes

Beginning from academic session 2022-23, all central universities around the country have to mandatorily patriciate in CUCET 2022 for admission into their undergraduate courses. The list of participating universities in CUCET includes Banaras Hindu University (Varanasi), Jamia Milia Islamia, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi), University of Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, Tezpur University (Assam), University of Allahabad (UP), Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (Chhattisgarh), Dr. Harisingh Gour University (Madhya Pradesh), Visva-Bharati University (West Bengal), North Eastern Hill University (Meghalaya), English and Foreign Languages University (Telangana), Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (Uttarakhand) and Nalanda University (Bihar) and University of Hyderabad (Telangana).

South Asian University (Delhi), Central University of Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (UP), Mahatma Gandhi Central University (Bihar), Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University (UP), National Sports University (Manipur), Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Manipur University (Manipur), Pondicherry University (Puducherry), National Sanskrit University (Andhra Pradesh), Central Agricultural University (Manipur), Indian Maritime University (Tamil Nadu), Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University (Delhi), Central Sanskrit University (Delhi), Indira Gandhi National Open University (Delhi), Rajiv Gandhi University ( Arunanchal Pradesh), Tripura University (Tripura), Assam University (Assam), Nagaland University (Nagaland), Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (Mahrashtra), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Telangana), Mizoram University (Mizoram), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Madhya Pradesh), Sikkim University (Sikkim), Central University of South Bihar (Bihar), Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University (Bihar), will also be intaking admissions based on CUCET score.

Other participating institutes in CUCET include the Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Odisha, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

