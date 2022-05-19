CUCET Now For PG Admissions Too, Applications Begin, Exam in July

Not just undergraduate courses, Common University Entrance Test (CUET) now acceptable for postgraduate admissions as well. The entrance exam will be held in the last week of July for the postgraduate courses. The single exam will ensure entry of students to all centrally-run universities based on merit. The application process for CUCET PG courses will begin today, May 19 at nta.ac.in and cucet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET (PG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The application process will remain open till June 18. “NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country,” UGC Chairperson Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. At UG level, over 10.46 lakh candidates have already registered for CUET. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22.

“The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” he added.

Kumar had earlier said that the common entrance exam will eventually be expanded too postgraduate courses too, however, it was expected to be rolled out for next academic session. Till now, different universities had different admission criteria for postgraduate admissions. Like undergraduate admissions, for postgraduate too, the UGC is expected to go beyond central universities and private colleges too will be allowed to use CUET as one of the ways to allow admissions.

Having a centralized exam is not favored by all, especially in the Southern states. Early data showed that the registrations for CUCET UG is low from south. Further,

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter to Prime Minister had said that centralized exams will be disadvantageous for state boards. “More than 80 per cent of total student population us from state boards, hence NCERT-based entrance exam would place these deserving majority in a disadvantageous position in securing admission in central universities.”

