CUCET Postponed, Might be Implemented in 2022: UGC

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has been postponed and might be held from the next academic session, that is, 2022-23, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said.

“In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23," UGC tweeted. (sic)

The CUCET is a common entrance test for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes across central and state-level universities across India. According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the exam pattern is expected to feature from general knowledge and logical reasoning. The CUCET focuses on aptitude building rather than academics. However, the exam pattern hasn’t been announced yet.

The University of Delhi (DU) had earlier stated that if the CUCET is conducted, it will take the entrance exam as the merit for admissions to the university. However, on July 17, the varsity said it will go about the usual admission process and consider the best of four marks obtained by the students in class 12. The online registrations for the undergraduate courses (UG) will begin on August 2.

Meanwhile, UGC has asked its colleges to start the new academic session from August. The CBSE, CISCE, and state boards are expected to announce the results by July 31. UGC has also asked its colleges to ensure the admission process “commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards."

