CUCET Result 2020 Released at cucetexam.in, Check Via Direct Link

CUCET Result 2020 | The Central University of Rajasthan has released the the Central Universities Common Entrance Test Result 2020. The CUCET Result 2020 was published by the varsity on the official website cucetexam.in. Candidates, who all have appeared for the entrance examination, can now check the result by using their registration number, roll number, date of birth and security code.

Candidates can also check the CUCET Result 2020 via direct link her.

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test was conducted from September 18 to September 20. The examination was organized keeping all COVID-19 guidelines in mind. Earlier the examination was scheduled for May 30 and May 31 but the same was deferred due to the pandemic. The varsity had uploaded the CUCET 2020 Final Answer Key on September 30.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to different programmes under 14 central universities and four state universities.

CUCET Results 2020: Steps to check score

All students are must follow the steps carefully while checking their entrance examination score.

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website cucetexam.in

Step 2: Now, the homepage will appear on the screen

Step 3: Click on the ‘view scorecard’ active link

Step 4: You will be directed to the a new page

Step 5: From the drop down menu, select the program you have applied for - UG/PG/M.Phil/Ph.D

Step 6: Type your roll number,date of birth and verification code

Step 7: Right click on the submit button

Step 8: Download CUCET Result 2020 on your device

Candidates can also take printout of their scorecard as it will be required during the admission process.

All parents and selected candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Central University of Rajasthan for future updates regarding the admission process.