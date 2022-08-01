CUET 2022 Admit Card Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Know How to Download

The admit cards of the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022 will likely be released today. The exam will begin on August 4. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the hall tickets on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in, likely by today evening. The college entrance exam will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20. The phase I of the exams concluded on July 20. In the second phase, the science subject exams will be conducted.

Around 6,80,000 candidates will write the exam in the second phase. On the day of the exam, students will have to carry their admit cards downloaded from the NTA website, preferably colour printout on A4 size paper, along with a passport size photo, and valid photo identity proof. Further, after getting the admit cards, students must check for any errors on the admit card. This includes student’s name and personal details, exam venue, timing, Covid-19 instructions and dress code. In case of any error, report to NTA at the earliest.

Also read| Pune Man Appears for CUET 2022 Along With Daughter to Boost Her Morale

CUET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to CUET official website

Step 2: Click on CUET 2022 admit card link on the top bar

Step 3: Click on the link, enter your unique id and password

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference

During the phase I exams, students faced several technical issues on the very first day of the exam. Some students alleged that the NTA had change their exam centres at the last minute and as a result, they mussed their exam. UGC, however, later announced that students who missed their exam will be given another chance.

Read| Done With Class 12? Check Out Top 10 Indian University & How to Secure a Seat in Them

“Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will now be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance,” a senior NTA official said. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here