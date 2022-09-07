CUET 2022 Answer Key Likely Today After NEET Scorecards, Result Around September 13

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 answer key will be released today, September 7. Although the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to make an official announcement, as per reports it is be declared, once the NEET UG results are announced. Candidates will be able to check the CUET 2022 answer keys at the official websites at nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The results will likely be released on September 13 and 14. Over 1 million students had registered for the exam. In its debut year, the college entrance exam has been divided into six phases. The exam was over on August 30, however, the last of the test was cancelled for as many as 103 candidates from Jharkhand who will now likely take the CUET on September 8.

Earlier, a senior NTA representative had said that the CUET UG results 2022 would be out by September 7. The official had added that there are a lot of subject papers, and the assessment of the same will likely get completed by September 7, following which results will be made public. He added that the result date might only extend till September 10. But as per latest reports, it will be out by September 13 and 14 only.

Once the preliminary answer key is out, students who took the exam will get the option to raise objections against the keys and the challenge the same. A fee will be charged for every objection raised. Based on the challenges raised by the candidates, the NTA will make the changes and released the final answer key followed by the results.

The merit list will be prepared by participating universities, and colleges based o the result. Thereafter, the counselling process will begin. The selection and admission of candidates will be subjected to fulfilling the admission criteria, rank list, document verification, etc, as prescribed by the varsity a candidate is applying for.

