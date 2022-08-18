CUET 2022 Cancelled at 13 Exam Centres, Over 8000 Students Affected

The Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022 fourth phase was cancelled on Wednesday at across 13 exam centres due to “unavoidable technical reasons”. As many as 8693 students were affected, officials said. “Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1.45 lakh candidates. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest on August 25,” UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Out of the 13 centres where exams were cancelled, as many as eight are in Delhi, two in Varanasi including the centre at IIT BHU, and one each in Bihar, Gaya and Faridabad. Students from several centres including Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology in Delhi, Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone, Aakash International Senior Secondary School in Delhi’s Nangloi and Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in Pitampura, said they were told the exam has been cancelled due to technical glitches and server problems.

Also read| CUET UG Result Likely in Early September

Some students also claimed that their exam started at least two hours late than the scheduled time. Devyani, who had travelled to Pitampura for her the exam, said, “We waited for two hours for the exam to begin in the first shift. Some of the students were also sent back citing technical glitches.” While another student, who did not wish to be identified said, “I was a total mess. Fourth phase is being conducted and the exam cancellations are still going on. Such an experiment with our careers and academic lives.”

A total of 3.6 lakh candidates have been registered to appear in phase 4 of CUET 2022, which is scheduled to be held from August 17-20. For an additional 11,000 students candidates, who were set to appear in the fourth phase, there exams were cancelled earlier and later postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said. “The NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres, besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced,” the UGC chairman said.

As per the initial plan, all phases of the exam were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The exam-conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), later announced that exams will conclude on August 28. The schedule has now been further deferred and CUET 2022 has been split into six phases.

Read| JNU to DU to Hyderabad University: When Will Top Colleges Release Cut-offs Lists, Start Admissions?

The second phase of CUET 2022 was also marred by technical glitches and the exams were cancel across various centres. Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of “sabotage”. The exam in second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides. The NTA had blamed the exam centres stating it failed to comply with the laid down protocols by the agency.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Modi government over the glitches in CUET stating it was due to the incompetence and lack of preparedness of the ruling dispensation. “The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8,700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of ‘unavoidable technical glitches’,” he said on Twitter. “The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar!,” Ramesh added.

— with inputs from PTI

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here