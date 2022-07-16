CUET 2022 Candidates Say They Missed Exam Due to Change of Centre, Demand Fresh Dates

Several students have claimed they missed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on the very first day due to last-minute change in exam centre. One of the students, who could not appear for the exam was 18-year-old Anchal who claimed she was allotted an exam centre in Dwarka earlier but it had later changed in the last moment, reported PTI.

“I was informed that my centre has been changed. It panicked and did not know what to do. After a 2-hour journey when we finally reached the North Campus, they told us that the time for entering the exam centre has passed,” she said adding that she checked her mail only after she was informed that her exam centre is no longer in Dwarka. “I would have checked it earlier had I known that the centre would be changed,” she said.

This was the case with many other students and they are now demanding a fresh exam dates. They have demanded that they be allowed to write the exam they have missed on a later date.

The change in the examination centre of #CUET was done just few hours before the commencement of the exam. The new center alloted was 24km away from the previous location. This is totally unfair to students who live distant from the centre. #CUET2022 #CUETADMITCARD pic.twitter.com/AoAhJ4PBsE — Anusree Nair (@nairranusree) July 15, 2022

Another aspirant, Ritika, whose exam centre as per the admit card was Netaji Subhas University of Technology said that on reaching there, she was informed her new exam centre was North Campus. “I rushed to North Campus but was not allowed entry because the time was over. This is wrong and our whole future hangs in balance,” she said.

Ritika, however, had registered for another subject combination. “I wasn’t sure what course I will go for. So I filled another combination for political science besides the BA programme that was scheduled for today. I am glad I did that. Now I still have an option to get admission,” she told news agency.

The exam debuted on Friday in 510 cities in India and abroad. Meanwhile, the NTA had earlier informed that physics, chemistry and biology exams were scheduled to be held on July 17 but as it clashing with the medical entrance NEET (UG) 2022, candidates appearing for these any eams have been assigned to phase 2 in August.

