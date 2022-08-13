CUET 2022 Candidates Who Missed Exam in Phase 2, 3 to be Given Another Chance, NTA Issues New Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that students not able to take the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 in phase 2 that was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the exam centre, will be allowed to appear in exam in the sixth phase. The exam will be held from August 24 to 30 and their admit cards will be released on August 20, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, some candidates who were scheduled to take the exam in phase 3, which was held on August 7, 8 and 10, but had missed, will be eligible to take the exam on August 21, 22 and 23. Their admit cards mentioning centres of exam will be released on August 17. Their dates and cities of exams has already been announced today, said NTA. Students can check the same on the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in, using their roll number and password.

Also read| Delhi University UG Admission Delayed due to CUET, Seat Allocation From August Third Week

A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in phase 4 of the exam. There are about 11,000 candidates who have been moved to phase 6 and their examination will be held on August 30. Those candidates have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date today, the agency added.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is considering merging NEET, JEE Main, and CUET. As per reports, experts are contemplating if engineering and medical education can be brought under the same ambit. CUET debuted this year and had got about 1 million registrations. UGC chairperson, M Jagdeesh Kumar, said the move aims to reduce stress and logistics for students as he claims that students take on an average of two exams, if not all three. A final decision is yet to be taken.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here