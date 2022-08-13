CUET 2022 Fresh Admit Cards Today, How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the fresh admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 today, August 13. The exams are scheduled to be held later this month. Once released, the admit cards will be available on the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students will be able to download the same using their roll number and password.

The CUET 2022 is being held across 247 exam centres in 160 cities. The exam was held in two phases. The second phase exams that were held between August 12 to 14 had to be cancelled across several exam centres due to technical issues. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the exam have been postponed to August 24 and will continue till 28. Furthermore, a total of 15,811 candidates objected to the test being conducted from August 12-14 and requested rescheduling of the exam.

CUET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to CUET official website

Step 2: Click on CUET 2022 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link, enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference

After downloading the hall tickets, students must thoroughly check for any errors on it. This includes student’s name and personal details, exam venue, timing, Covid-19 instructions and dress code. In case of any error, report to the NTA immediately. Students must remember to carry their admit cards as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Along with the admit cards, downloaded from the NTA website, students must carry a passport size photo, and valid photo identity proof to the exam hall. The admit card will containing the reporting time of each candidates which they must follow. Around 6.8 lakh students had registered for the phase 2 exams.

