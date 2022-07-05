CUET 2022 in a Few Days, Know Exact Syllabus, Tricks to Ace the College Entrance Exam

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is slated to start on July 15. The exam will be held for the first time and around one million students have applied for it. Students who have given class 12th exam this year will be appearing in CUET UG. The syllabus of the upcoming CUET 2022 will be completely based on the class 12 NCERT syllabus. There will be no question from the class 11 syllabus, the chairman of the University Grant Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar has said.

A student can choose up to six domains out of 27 domain subjects in CUET 2022. They also have an option to appear for a language-specific paper for admissions in the foreign language courses. The exam will be held for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, BHU, AMU, etc.

CUET 2022: Tips and Tricks to Prepare for the Exam

Study strategically: Divide your syllabus into multiple sections and study one section at a time. While preparing for CUET exam, keep your syllabus in front and prepare accordingly.

Revise: With only a few days left for the exam, it is essential to give equal time to each subject. Take time to revise those topics which you have already studied.

Check the level of preparation: After completing the syllabus, solve the test paper. Solve all the questions, clear the concepts and prepare the topics for the final exam. This will increase your speed and will also help in framing the answer in the exam.

Collect information about the colleges: Before preparing for the exam, select the college and course for taking admission. This will give an idea of ​​the previous year’s cut-off and the mandatory marks in CUET.

CUET 2022: Exam Pattern

CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of four sections. This includes:

— Section IA- 13 Languages

— Section IB 20 Languages

— Section II- 27 Domain-Specific Topics

— Section III- General Test

Out of a total of 50 questions, 40 need to be attempted for the first three sections but for section III, as many as 60 question needs to be attempted out 75. The first three sections will be held for a duration of 45 minutes each and the general test section will be for 60 minutes. It will consists of questions from general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning, logical and analytical reasoning. Candidates will have to compulsorily take a language test in one of the 13 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, and English.

