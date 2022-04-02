CUET 2022 Live Updates: Registrations Begin for Common Admissions Test, All You Need to Know

Live now
Once the CUET registration is open, the students can follow these steps to register.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET 2022, cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Now use the CUET 2022 link to apply for the entrance exam.
Step 3: Fill the application form and enter the necessary details.
Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee.
Step 5: Save the application form for future reference.
Students currently enrolled in class 12 can apply for the exam. If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET
The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration is all set to start today, April 2. Those who wish to take the entrance exam for admission in undergraduate courses, can apply online through the official website of CUET – cuet.nta.nic.in. Once the registration link will get activated, students will be able to apply till April 30. There are a lot of questions around the newly-introduced entrance exam. So here is News18 answering some of them for you.
The CUET score will be used for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others. Now, CUET will not only be for admission into central universities but can also be used for admissions into some private universities. The examination score can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities. Many top colleges including Jamia Hamdard, and TISS have shown interest in enrolling students through CUET.
Candidates must remember that the last date to register for CUET is April 30. Further, the exam will be conducted in first week of July. It is a computer-based test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages. The three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts.
