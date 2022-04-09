CUET 2022 Might Not Allow to Choose Degree Courses Beyond 12th Subjects, Fear Students

From this year onwards, candidates seeking admission in undergraduate courses offered by various central universities now have to compulsorily appear for a common entrance exam - CUCET. Ever since the announcement of CUET, there have been many questions and criticism that have come from teachers, students, and even politicians.

Now, several students are claiming that due to CUET they will find it difficult for them to apply for courses other than the subjects in their class 12. Students claim that they will not be able to opt for subjects beyond the ones studied in class 12 and hence might force them towards degree programmes they are not interested in.

Raising these issues many students also have taken to social media platforms. As the CUET notification claims that “candidates may appear in CUET for only in those subjects in which they have passed in their class." Students claim that due to this, many will be denied their chance for applying for other course for their bachelors degree.

No Science Student Can choose Humanities Subjects as Domain Subject. It is compulsory to wright exam in only those subjects which you had studied in class 12th. The marks in PCMB in CUET will decide Admission in Arts Stream like BA History Hons #CUET2022 Where is the FREEDOM 😖 pic.twitter.com/530zab0JiB— Vivek (@TusharDeswal5) March 24, 2022

Highlighting this issue a large section of students have taken to Twitter, urging officials to change the rule. A student claim that due to this rule a student who has studied Science or Maths can not apply for other courses such as humanities in DU or other courses in other colleges.

@2022Cuet @univofdelhi@ugc_india CBSE allowed applied maths as elective for commerce students. Pls have this as a domain option in CUET else students who opted for app maths would suffer#Cuet2022— Ritu (@ritzsunny) April 5, 2022

Several students are asking for domain options from the authorities.

Science Wale domain subjects ke marks ke basis pr arts mei admission ya arts ke marks ke basis pr science ya https://t.co/ceIm0FoaUN mei https://t.co/iRCnr9ZPGt kahaan se prasangik hai.#Cuet2022 @DG_NTA @UnivofDelhi @bhupro @ugc_india— Navodit Pandey (@pandey_navodit) April 2, 2022

I’m requesting to @UnivofDelhi @DG_NTA @ugc_india please take the domain subjects test in #Cuet2022 as per course desire of student irrespective what he/she studied in 10+2.which was followed by @bhuproBhuet2021— Navodit Pandey (@pandey_navodit) April 2, 2022

The registration process for CUET is open and candidates can send in their application for CUCET 2022 online at cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 6. The entrance test is likely to be conducted in the first week of July by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

