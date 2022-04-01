CUET 2022: NTA Opens Registration Window for Universities, Colleges Willing to Admit Students via CUCET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday has begun registration of central universities along with state, private, deemed, and others for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Interested institutes can register at the official website at nta.ac.in. Through the registration, candidates can apply for CUCET 2022 exam for undergraduate admissions 2022-23. The registration process has been opened today, April 1.

Now the CUET will not be only conducted for admission into the central and state universities but also will be a gateway for admission to private and deemed universities. Earlier, in a letter written to various private and state universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) asked them to use the score of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions for the 2022-2023 academic session. In its letter was written to state, deemed, and private universities, UGC has suggested adopting the CUET process for the upcoming session to prevent the hassle of students appearing in multiple examinations, as reported by news18.

NTA will also consider conducting the CUET exam twice a year from the next session, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar ahd said.

Most universities including CUET, many claims that this will lead to a coaching culture. Several private schools and parents have opposed the move. Recently, an association of private schools has written a letter to Union Education Minister, expressing apprehension that the introduction of CUET. They claimed that CUET will encourage “coaching culture" among students. This comes after UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday, said that the central universities will have to use CUET scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes and not the Class 12 marks.

Meanwhile, the National Progressive Schools Conference (NPSC), an association of Senior Secondary School Principals pan India and abroad, welcomed the move and said it will “do away with the stress of appearing in multiple entrance tests" for students, it also flagged certain various concerns, including the fact that it might encourage coaching culture.

