CUET 2022 Phase 4 Exam Analysis: Math Continue to be Difficult, Accountancy, English Easy

The fourth phase of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 began on Wednesday. On the second day of phase four of the exam, August 18, students found the papers to be easy except for mathematics, which has been considered as little moderate in difficulty level. The economics paper had questions based on concepts taught in class 12 while accountancy and English papers were on the easier, claimed students.

In economics, “there was one case study with five questions and surprisingly the graph based questions were more like data interpretation. Topics covered included macro-economic policy indicator, goal of five-year plan, great leap forward campaign, among others,” said Amitendra Kumar, Product Head – CUET & Under Graduate Programmes, Career Launcher.

Also read| CUET 2022: A Saga of Tech Glitches, Everything That Went Wrong in First-ever Common Entrance Test

In accountancy, questions were covered from accounting-not for profit, partnership, shares and debentures based case study, financial statements, computerised accounting, match the following, and numericals. Overall, the paper was easy. While the biology paper had a couple of case study which were more like reading comprehension passage with questions very direct from the passage. Together, the case studies covered 12 questions. One question was on reason-assertion. Quite a number of questions were based on female reproduction cycle and system, added Kumar.

“The English language paper in section 1 had three passages followed by six questions each. The passages were based on a farmer’s family, a newspaper, Karnad-the playwriter. All questions were very direct from the passage posing no difficulty for any student. The remaining paper focused on grammar and vocabulary with four questions each from synonyms, antonyms, figures of speech, spelling error, para-jumbles, one word substitution, analogy and idioms and phrases,” he said.

The general awareness section focused more on static general knowledge. Questions based on first female prime minister, study of birds, moon, soil etc, were asked. Numeral ability had basic questions and if one had practiced well, they would have found the questions easy to solve. Questions were based on quadratic equations, geometry, time and work, time, speed and distance, HCF, common factor, trigonometry, BODMAS, area, rhombus, simple interest, cone, percentages were easy and one would have definitely felt elated.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here