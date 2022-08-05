CUET 2022 Phase II Analysis: Students Found History to be Lengthy on Day 2, Fewer Questions From Current Affairs

On the second day of the phase II of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, several students found history to be lengthy while legal studies to be easy. The English paper had more focus on vocabulary and grammar while the general awareness section had fewer questions about current affairs.

“English language paper in section 1 had a focus on vocabulary and grammar. With 15 questions based on reading comprehension, the focus was to test one’s grammar fundamentals and vocabulary. Questions were based on synonyms, antonyms, fill in the blanks, one-word substitution, spelling errors, figures of speech, para. Overall, the paper was easy, and students could comfortably complete the same in the given time,” said Amitendra Kumar, product head, CUET and undergraduate programmes, Career Launcher.

Also read| CUET Cancelled at Several Centres Due to Tech Glitch, Rains; to be Held Again on Aug 12

In the second section, which is the domain paper, students found the legal studies paper to be “easy with four to five questions based on the constitution, and three to four each from international laws, arbitration and legal services. while history had mixed reactions. Some students found the section to be lengthy. But most of the questions were direct lines from NCERT,” added Kumar.

Political science paper saw high importance given to regional aspirations and democratic upsurge, and coalition politics. “Around 60-70 per cent of the questions were from the second political science book. Match the following based questions dominated with 8-10 of them based on the rise of new social movements and globalisation and its critics,” he added.

In the general awareness section, questions from current affairs and static general knowledge were less in number. More questions were asked on awards, books, authors, and personalities. Numeral ability had basic questions. About four to five questions were based on percentage, ratios, number system, time distance and speed each.

“An easy to moderate passage was there on set theory. A couple of questions were also asked from geometry as well and were easy to solve. Reasoning-based questions in the section were easy to moderate. Around three to four questions were from series, coding, direction sense and blood relations each. Single questions were asked from dice and mirror images,” said Kumar.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here