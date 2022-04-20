CUET 2022 Receives Over 1 Lakh Applications Within a Week, Lower Participation From Southern States

Within a week into the beginning of the application process for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) , the National Testing Agency (NTA) has received over 1 lakh applications. The highest number of forms have been filled by students from Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The participation from Southern states has been low, according to media reports.

The Ministry of Education data shows that Uttar Pradesh has, so far, shown the highest number of applications with as many as 36,611 students applying for the exam till April 13. Delhi was next with 23,418 applicants and Bihar with 12,275 applicants registered for the exam, as per the report, reveals data accessed by The Indian Express.

Apart from this, the numbers remained low in the Southern states. From Tamil Nadu only 2143 applicants filled the form with Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka having only 3987, 1807, 1022, and 901 registrations in the first week, the report added.

This comes after the state of Tamil Nadu urged the Centre to withdraw CUET citing that NCERT-based CUET will not provide equal opportunity to state board students.

While Tamil Nadu has adopted the resolution unanimously, all parties except BJP came in support of the DMK government. It is believed that this step has affected the application numbers from the South.

The last date for application submissions is more than a fortnight away and the numbers could differ, however, early trends show low inclination from Southern states. The CUET applications began on April 6 and the last date to apply is May 6.

Earlier, the administration also urged state, private, and deemed universities to adopt CUET for a smooth and uniform admission process as it will decrease the hassle of students appearing in multiple exams. After the notification, around 18 universities including state, private, and deemed-to-be have decided to opt for CUET as their admission criteria.

