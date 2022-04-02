CUET 2022 Registrations Begin: How to Apply for Common Entrance, Exam Pattern & Other Details

CUET 2022: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will begin starting today, April 2. Students, who wish to take the entrance exam for admission in undergraduate courses, can apply online through the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in. The registration link will be activated on April 2 and students will be allowed to apply till April 30.

The common entrance exam score will be used for admission to all central universities including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, among others. It can also be used for admission to private and deemed to be universities. Many top colleges including Jamia Hamdard, TISS have shown interest in enrolling students through CUET.

CUET 2022: Eligibility

Students currently enrolled in class 12 can apply for the exam. If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET

CUET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET 2022, cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now use the CUET 2022 link to apply for the entrance exam.

Step 3: Fill the application form and enter the necessary details.

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 5: Save the application form for future reference.

CUET 2022: Documents Needed

- Class 10 Marksheet

- Class 12 Marksheet

- Passport size photograph

- Candidate’s signature

- Photo ID proof (Aadhaar card)

- Category certificate (if applicable)

CUET 2022: Exam pattern

The CUET 2022 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of objective Multiple Choice Questions.

The entrance exam has been divided into four sections namely sections IA, IB, II, and section III. Section IA will feature total of 13 languages including Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, English, Hindi, Assamese, Punjabi, Telugu, Odiya, Gujarati, and Urdu. A student’s command of English and one Indian language will be checked here.

Section IB will have total 19 languages including Spanish, German, Nepali, French, and Italian among others. Students will be allowed to choose a maximum of 3 languages from section IA and section IB lists together.

Students will have to attempt 40 questions out of total 50 questions in each language chosen. The language will be tested through reading comprehension. Students will get 45 minutes to write the paper for each language.

Section II will consist of 27 domain-specific subjects such as Accountancy, Biology, Computer Science, Chemistry and Economics among others. Students can choose a maximum of 6 subjects from the given options. Students will have to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in section II. 45 minutes will be given to write the paper for each domain.

Section III will be a general test where students will have to attempt 60 questions of the total 75 questions. Students will get 60 minutes to write the paper. It will consist of questions on current affairs, numerical ability, and general knowledge among other subjects.

