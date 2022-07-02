CUET 2022: Tips to Ace the College Admission Entrance at First Go

The CUET or Common University Entrance Test 2022, which is making its debut this year, is just a few weeks away. With 53 central universities accepting the scores for undergraduate admissions, the examination holds great significance for students to get admitted to some of the top universities.

Curiosity and anxiety about the preparedness for this test due to no precedent to refer to is quite natural. Even though students who studied class 12 have domain knowledge when it comes to subject specialty, they still never faced the challenges of cracking an exam.

Also read| NTA Releases Official CUET Official Mock Test

To ace the exam preparations, students need to plan their schedule and follow a learning strategy that includes practicing mock papers, revision of key subjects, and coming up with different plans of action to study the subjects that require more attention. Here are a few preparation tips that will take you closer to clearing the test:

Understand Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The first step before preparing for any exam is to understand what the exam is and become familiar with the syllabus. The next level for students is to focus on the key topics that can help them in preparation. Once you are familiar with the syllabus, it helps you in planning and dividing your time for the topics that are most important. CUET syllabus this year is the NCERT-issued class 12 textbooks.

Create a Routine

Having a routine or a timetable helps the students to prioritize the subjects that need more attention and start preparing accordingly. A robust plan helps in maintaining the momentum for better time management. Since most of the students appearing for the CUET exam have recently given board exams, they are familiar with the subjects and patterns and it is advised to focus more on practicing, revising, and attempting mock tests.

Continue to Practice

Practicing the concepts and attempting mock tests based on the test format is essential. These can help you understand your strengths and identify your limitations, which can be worked on and improved. Making notes on each topic may aid in making learning more accessible. Students can also categorise these topics as challenging or simple. Making notes also helps in recalling topics as effectively as possible and simultaneously helps in preparation.

Balance exam pressure with relaxation

While it is necessary to give your best and prepare well, it is also important to keep your mental and physical well-being in check by taking breaks while studying. Exam stress can create an imbalance in the normal routine but students should keep reminding themselves that having a clear focused mind and adequate rest will lead to fruitful exam results.

Motivation is important for tackling any challenge, even for an entrance exam. The stress of board examinations and CUET can be challenging. As a result, it is essential to get enough rest and plan your studies well to take breaks at regular intervals. Attempting any exam is always nerve-racking. Keeping yourself calm mentally during the preparation process is the hardest but, at the same time, the most rewarding thing.

— Authored by Akash Chakravorty, a Senior Academic Expert at Filo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.